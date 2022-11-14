JUST IN
Business Standard

Investors react positively to LIC's strong September quarter results

LIC posted a record rise in the Q2 profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 15,950 crore, up 10x year-on-year (YoY) compared to Rs 1,433.71 crore a year ago

Topics
Life Insurance Corporation | LIC  | Q2 results

Devangshu Datta  |  New Delhi 

LIC, Life Insurance Corporation
LIC's rise in premium market share indicates that the giant could become even more dominant

Strong September quarter results for the 2022-23 financial year (Q2FY23) from the giant Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has led to a spurt in the share price, which is still, however, well below the Initial public offering (IPO) price.

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 20:56 IST

