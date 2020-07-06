Investors should not be gung-ho about banks' Q1 headline numbers: Analysts

The June 2020 quarter (Q1) updates of three private banks – HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and Federal Bank – announced in the last 2-3 days enthused the Street on Monday. With around 2-4 per cent gains in the stock prices, these three banks topped the Nifty Bank index, which was up about two per cent on Monday.

As per Q1 updates, HDFC Bank continued its strong momentum with 21-25 per cent year-on-year growth in loans and deposits. While, IndusInd Bank and Federal Bank’s loan growth continues to remain moderated in Q1. But, given the sever disruptions in Q1 led by Covid-19, ...