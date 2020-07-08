IOC beats lockdown blues, resumes works on projects worth Rs 1.04 trn

After the initial hiccup due to lockdown in 2020-21, state-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has resumed work on 336 projects worth about Rs 1.04 trillion.

"Since the easing of the lockdown on April 20, has commenced works on 336 projects that have an investment of more than Rs one crore in each project, and an anticipated cost totalling to Rs 1.04 trillion," the company said in a statement on Wednesday. The amount spent on these ongoing projects was about Rs 1,764 crore till the end of June 2020. Additionally, more than 50 projects have also resumed since July first week. The company has lined up a capital expenditure of Rs 26,143 crore during financial year 2020-21. Overcoming various issues faced on-ground due to Coronavirus, has achieved an approximate expenditure of Rs 2,674 crore in the first quarter.

The mega projects would boost the economy, ensure a smooth supply of petroleum products across the nation and also provide much-needed relief to the people looking to get back to work after the lockdown, the statement said. The man-days of work generated by these projects during the period April 20 to June 30 was about 1.33 million and the expenditure incurred on this account was about Rs 276 crore. "IndianOil's capex plans depend on long-term demand potential in the country. These projects are crucial from the perspective of addressing future energy demands as well as employment generation while kickstarting the economy with a focus on 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'," it added.

Major pipeline projects where work has resumed include the Rs 3,338 crore Paradip-Hyderabad products pipeline, which traverses 1,212 km through Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana; the Rs 3,028 crore augmentation of Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur liquefied petroleum gas pipeline and its extension to Patna and Muzaffarpur, which traverses 678 km through Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar. Work on the Rs 6,025 crore Ennore-Tiruvallur-Bengaluru-Pondicherry-Nagapattinam-Madurai-Tuticorin R-LNG pipeline, which covers 1,170 km through Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry and Karnataka, was also started during this period.

Work has also commenced at major marketing infrastructure projects like LPG import facilities at Kochi (Rs 714.25 crore), LPG import facilities at Paradip (Rs 690 crore), capacity augmentation of Kandla Import Terminal from 0.6 TO 2.5 million metric tonne per annum (Rs 730.2 crore), Construction of Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants (POL) Terminal at Motihari (Rs 522 crore) and Pipeline Tap of Point (TOP) terminal at Hyderabad (Rs 611 crore).

In the refinery segment, the expansion at Barauni including the Petrochemical plant (Rs 14,810 crore); Ethylene Glycol project at Paradip (Rs 5,654 crore); Fuel Quality Upgradation Project at Paradip (Rs 3,361 crore) and at Barauni (Rs 1,774 crore) and NCU expansion and revamp of mono-ethylene glycol and benzene extraction unit, at Panipat (Rs 1,636 crore) are already underway.

"Gearing up to ramp up activities, is taking all necessary precautions to ensure that its entire workforce is aligned to the 'New Normal' and detailed advisories issued from time to time, for the safety and health of the employees and workers during these Covid times, are being strictly followed," the statement said.