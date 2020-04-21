IOC, BPCL restart project-work after relaxation of Covid-19 lockdown norms

State-run oil refiners Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and (BPCL) on Tuesday said work on various expansion projects resumed on Monday, post the relaxation given for industries and construction work.

In its statement, IOC said it has resumed work on 64 select projects with a combined allocation of about Rs 21,375 crore, of which work has commenced on 29 projects on Monday.





BPCL in a separate statement added the company resumed work on 167 projects involving over Rs 14,000 crore of investment on Monday. The statement added, BPCL is likely to restart another 88 stalled projects with an estimated investment of Rs 23,210 crore this week, mainly involving its Kochi Refinery and City Gas Distribution network in various Geographical Areas.

"Major projects on which work has resumed include Paradip-Hyderabad products pipeline, augmentation of Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur LPG pipeline and its extension to Patna and Muzaffarpur and Ennore-Tiruvallur-Bangalore-Pondicherry-Nagapattinam-Madurai-Tuticorin R-LNG pipeline," IOC said in its statement.