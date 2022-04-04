IOC, L&T, ReNew announce joint venture for India green hydrogen business

-
-
State-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T), and green energy player ReNew Power said on Monday they will form a joint venture (JV) to develop the green hydrogen sector in India.
“The JV will focus on developing Green Hydrogen projects in a time-bound manner to supply Green Hydrogen at an industrial scale. While L&T will bring its strong EPC credentials to the table, IOC being India’s premier oil refiner with extensive capabilities in chemical processes and refining has established deep R&D capabilities in many aspects of green hydrogen value chain, and ReNew Power has in a short time established itself as a leading renewable energy supplier and has built itself a very strong reputation,” said SN Subrahmanyan, chief executive officer and managing director of L&T.
Additionally, IndianOil and L&T signed a binding term sheet to form a JV with equity participation to manufacture and sell electrolysers used to produce green hydrogen. “Both these JVs aim to enable the nation’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ mission to rapidly build, expand and bring in economies of scale to make green hydrogen a cost-effective energy carrier and a chemical feedstock for many sectors.”
Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil, said, “To start with, this partnership will focus on green hydrogen projects at our Mathura and Panipat refineries. Alongside, other green hydrogen projects in India will also be evaluated. While the usage of hydrogen in the mobility sector will take its due time, however the refineries will be the pivot around which India’s green hydrogen revolution will materialize in a substantial way.”
