IOC says working full throttle to meet rising LPG demand in Tamil Nadu

Indian Oil in Tamil Nadu has said that demand for LPG has increased since the lockdown and that the company's bottling plants are working round the clock to meet the demand.

On an average over 250,000 cylinders are delivered per day across the state, but on several days the number reaches 300,000 cylinders due to enhanced demand for the product driven by the lockdown.

To ensure this output consistently and seamlessly, all its 12 Bottling Plants in Tamil Nadu are operating at full capacity without disruptions, often on Sundays and holidays, said.

The last-mile delivery Staff is upholding high standards of hygiene and sanitisation. Most of the agents are using masks and gloves while handling and delivering cylinders to the doorstep of the customer.

IndianOil has advised its distributors to give priority refill deliveries to its Ujjwala customers (PMUY), for whom the Government of India has extended the facility of three LPG refills free of cost during April, May and June 2020, under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Scheme.

The cost of cylinders in terms of Retail Selling Price (RSP) for Refills for the month of April has already been deposited in to the PMUY bank accounts of over 96% of the 16.6 Lakh PMUY Customers of IndianOil in Tamil Nadu.

Out of this total, over 8 Lakh PMUY customers accounting for around 50% of the total have already booked the cylinders, which have been delivered in most of the cases.

IndianOil asked the PMUY Customers, who are yet to avail the first free cylinder to come forward and do the booking by April 28, so that the first free cylinder is delivered to them by April end.

This would enable IndianOil to deposit the cost of the second LPG refill for the month of May 2020 by the first week of May 2020. However, the PMUY Customers would be able to book for the second cylinder only after 15 Days from the date of Delivery of the First Free Cylinder.