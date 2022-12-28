JUST IN
SBI to consider raising funds via infrastructure bonds worth up to $1.21 bn
CBIC issues clarifications on tax recovery from firms under insolvency
20 years at Reliance helm: Mukesh Ambani redefines scale, business growth
JSW Energy completes acquisition of Ind-Barath Energy for Rs 1,047 cr
Sheela Foam to buy rival mattress maker Kurl-on for Rs 2,000 crore
Airtel announces launch of 5G service in Jammu, Srinagar in a phased manner
BIAL incurs net loss of Rs 356 crore in FY22 due to Covid-19 impact
After Gambia, now Uzbekistan alleges Indian cold drug killed its children
Bharti Airtel sees limited scope of 5G monetisation currently: Executive
LIC may look at entering health, non-life insurance businesses: Source
You are here: Home » Companies » News
SBI to consider raising funds via infrastructure bonds worth up to $1.21 bn
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

IOCL to undertake intensified TB elimination project in UP, Chhattisgarh

IOCL has signed a MoU as part of its corporate social responsibility with CTD under Ministry of Health, and the states of Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to undertake intensified TB elimination project

Topics
IOCL | Tuberculosis | Uttar Pradesh

IANS  |  New Delhi 

tuberculosis

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as part of its corporate social responsibility with the Central TB Division (CTD) under the Ministry of Health, and the states of Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to undertake intensified TB elimination project.

Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh share the highest burden of TB cases among large states in India.

The MoU was signed in presence of Union Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday.

A statement noted that "with a multi-pronged approach that addresses all aspects of TB at its different stages, the anti-TB campaign, as part of IOCL's CSR, aims to ensure early identification of presumptive TB and prompt diagnosis using high-sensitivity diagnostic tests at the doorstep".

"The drive also aims to offer sustainable and equitable access to free high-quality TB treatment, care, and support services to the people of Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh," the statement said.

Hailing the MoU, Mandaviya said "these MoUs are of immense importance in eliminating the menace of TB".

"As part of the holistic governance approach, both ministries have collaborated through this MoU. This agreement will bolster Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to end Tuberculosis (TB) in India by 2025, five years ahead of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG)," he said.

Reiterating the commitment towards elimination of TB by 2025, the Union Minister highlighted achievements under Ni-kshay 2.0 initiative, which was recently launched by the President.

"Within 15 days of the launch of the scheme, all 12 lakh identified and consented TB patients in India were covered by Nikshay Mitras who provide them nutrition kits and other support," he stated.

--IANS

avr/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IOCL

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 21:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.