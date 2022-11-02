JUST IN
Farm fires' share in Delhi pollution rises to 32%; local winds save the day
Delhi air quality remains 'very poor'; Noida AQI may turn into 'severe'
UK PM Sunak reverses decision on COP27, says will attend climate summit
India and COP27: How does the new climate report affect them?
November likely to see above normal rains in South India, says IMD
300-year-old system of naming bacteria revised on scientific advances
Climate goals at risk, emissions by top emitters rebound: UN report
Delhi's AQI remains 'very poor'; world's second most polluted city today
What made GSLV Mark III's last mission special?
Why was this Diwali in Delhi the cleanest in years?
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Science and Environment
Farm fires' share in Delhi pollution rises to 32%; local winds save the day
Business Standard

Have intensified efforts to curb air pollution at construction sites: NCRTC

Truck washing plants, sprinklers and anti-smoke guns have also been installed at the RRTS construction sites, it saiD

Topics
air pollution | Delhi air quality | Air Quality Index

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi AQI, Delhi, air quality index
Photo: ANI

Amid deteriorating air quality in Delhi, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation has intensified efforts to curb air pollution at its construction sites, including installation of sprinklers and anti-smoke guns.

Between Delhi and Meerut, the NCRTC is establishing India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), which is a rail-based, high-speed, high-frequency regional commuter transit system.

The NCRTC said it has been using pre-cast segments at construction sites and since Anand Vihar is one of the major transport hubs of Delhi, 10 casting yards have been established on the entire 82-km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor.

Truck washing plants, sprinklers and anti-smoke guns have also been installed at the RRTS construction sites, it said.

It said anti-smog guns are being used frequently to control the dust and pollution caused by construction work.

"Twenty such sprinklers and six anti-smog guns have been installed at the Anand Vihar construction site at a certain height. Mobile vehicles for the water sprinkling have also been deployed at the site and their number will be increased in the future, a statement from NCRTC said.

The NCRTC has also constituted a Special Task Force comprising of senior officials of NCRTC to monitor and supervise the implementation of the pollution control measures.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on air pollution

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 20:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.