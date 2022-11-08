JUST IN
Godrej Properties acquires 12 acres in Pune to build housing project
Drug firm Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic antibiotic medicine in US
Macrotech Developers to launch 16 projects worth Rs 10,300 crore in H2 FY23
After poor show in Sept, non-life insurers' premiums up 15.5% YoY in Oct
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86% cr on growth in visa, consular services
Foodtech startup On2Cook gets Rs 17 cr seed funding at Rs 100 cr valuation
Eveready charged up, aims to double revenue in 4 years with existing biz
India's 1st Twitter user Naina Redhu talks on Musk, payment for blue tick
Embraer says talks for manufacturing aircraft in India progressing well
Two Indian companies pick up over 26% but less than 51% stake in ISMC
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Godrej Properties acquires 12 acres in Pune to build housing project
Business Standard

IP on the food platter? The onus of proof must lie in the pudding

While some restaurants abroad have successfully protected their recipes, prior art can prove to be a hurdle in patenting innovative cuisine

Topics
food | Food and recipes | intellectual property

Bhavini Mishra  |  New Delhi 

Picture: Lavender panna cotta at Qla restaurant prepared by Chef Dipender Tiwari
Picture: Lavender panna cotta at Qla restaurant prepared by Chef Dipender Tiwari

Dipender Tiwari, executive chef at Qla restaurant in Mehrauli, says he is constantly on the lookout for new native ingredients to come up with unique dishes at the restaurant. He says he sometimes spends months developing and perfecting the look and feel of his dishes.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on food

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 17:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.