JUST IN
iPhone 14 production cut may not impact Apple's India plans: Experts
Airtel, Jio to go live with 5G service in Varanasi and Ahmedabad
India Inc turns to tech, outreach to get quiet quitters motivated, engaged
BluSmart gears up to install EV charging infra projects across India
LTTS joins hands with Qualcomm for solutions in 5G private network industry
Global app stores sales drop to $31.6 bn in Q3, TikTok breaks record
Banks unwilling to extend new credit to Voda Idea without promoter funding
No hirings, more layoffs soon, Meta CEO Zuckerberg tells employees
Discussions on with Indus Towers for softer payment terms, says Vi
Rothschild plans to hire 7 bankers in India before year-end for expansion
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Airtel, Jio to go live with 5G service in Varanasi and Ahmedabad
Business Standard

iPhone 14 production cut may not impact Apple's India plans: Experts

More than 7 million iPhones expected to be sold in the country in 2022, demand dip unlikely: Report

Topics
Apple  | Apple iPhone | Companies

Shine Jacob  |  Chennai 

iPhone 14
iPhone 14

The Apple iPhone comprises 44 per cent of the global smartphone market’s revenues and it is the second most-such device to be shipped after Samsung. More than half of smartphones used in the US are iPhones.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 14:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.