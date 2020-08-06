IPL 2020: Vivo pullout may not hit revenues of Star Disney much

Will Chinese firms holding back from advertising in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) have an impact on the revenues of Star Disney, IPL’s official TV and digital broadcaster? The concern comes a day after Vivo pulled out as the title sponsor of this year’s T20 cricket tournament.

Vivo’s move could also mean that it will not put in the big bucks in television advertising. So what is the exposure of Chinese brands in the IPL? Based on BARC data for IPL 2019, only two Chinese companies, Vivo and Oppo, were amongst the top 10 TV advertisers, and they constituted ...