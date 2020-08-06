IPL 2020: Vivo's surprise exit opens door for sponsors at a discount

The surprise exit of Vivo from the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League has left stakeholders nervous about its business impact. While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to launch a formal hunt for Vivo's replacement, buzz is that Amul, Amazon and Reliance Jio could be tapped for title sponsorship.

BCCI officials clarified on Tuesday that the cricketing body was looking for a one-year replacement only for Vivo and that the latter could make its way back next year in a fresh deal. R S Sodhi, managing director, Gujarat Co-operative Milk ...