IPL: CVC Capital Partners gets Ahmedabad, RPSG Group gets Lucknow

Ahmedabad and Lucknow will be the two new teams at (IPL). CVC Capital Partners got Ahmedabad while Sanjiv Goenka-owned RPSG Group got Lucknow.

These teams will play from next year. The two cities were favourites in terms of stadium capacity as Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera has more than 100,000 capacity while the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow has 70,000 capacity. The other cities in the hunt are Indore, Guwahati, Cuttack, Dharamsala and Pune.

Sanjiv Goenka-owned RPSG group claimed Lucknow franchise with over Rs 7,000 crore bid while private equity firm CVC Capital clinched second franchise with over Rs 5,000 crore bid, a BCCI source told PTI.

22 had picked up tender document worth Rs 10 lakh but with base price for new teams pegged at Rs 2,000 crore, there were expected to be only five to six serious bidders in fray.

The BCCI had also allowed a consortium of up to three companies/individuals to bid for a franchise.

However, in case of an individual or company, that particular entity's annual turnover should be minimum Rs 3,000 crore and in case of consortium, each of the three entities should have an annual turnover of Rs 2,500 crore.

Goenka owned the Pune Franchise Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) for two years and is also the owner of ISL franchise ATK Mohun Bagan.

There has been buzz that Lancer group, which is owned by Manchester United owner Avram Glazer, has also picked up the bid document.

The other notable which are in fray comprise Kotak group, pharmaceutical majors Aurobindo Pharma and Torrent group.