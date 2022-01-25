IPO-bound LIC's H1FY22 PAT surges to Rs 1,437 cr

bound (LIC) has reported a net profit of Rs 1,437 crore in the first half of FY22 (April – September), compared to Rs 6.14 crore in the year-ago period. The sharp jump in profit was aided by a 12 per cent rise in income from investments even as net premium earned by the insurer reported a tepid growth.

In FY21, the state-owned insurance behemoth had reported a net profit of Rs 2,906.77 crore and in FY20 profits were to the tune of Rs 2,712.7 crore.

It’s net premiums, premiums earned minus premium ceded to reinsurers, increased by 0.91 per cent to Rs 1.86 trillion in H1FY22 compared to Rs 1.84 trillion. Income from investments of the insurer grew by 12 per cent year–on–year (YoY) to Rs 1.49 trillion in H1FY22 compared to Rs 1.33 trillion in the year ago period.

Of the Rs 1.49 trillion of investment income, around Rs 1.24 trillion came from interest, dividend and rent while Rs 23,146 crore came from profit on sale of investments, and Rs 1,752.63 crore came from gain on change in fair value.

Meanwhile the insurer has brought its gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio in the debt portfolio down to 6.57 per cent at the end of September quarter(H1FY22). At the end of March 2021, gross of the insurer stood at 7.78 per cent. Its net at the end of H1FY22 was 0.05 per cent same as it had reported at the end of FY21.

Its thirteenth-month persistency ratio, which is the proportion of policyholders who continue to pay their renewal premium in terms of the number of policies, saw a 180-basis points dip to stand at 67.50 per cent in H1FY22 compared to 69.50 per cent in the year ago period. At the end of FY21, persistency ratio in terms of policies was 67 per cent. In annualised premiums terms, the ratio stood at 78.80 per cent at the end of H1FY21 compared to 80.60 in the year ago period.

LIC’s yield from investments declined to 7.17 per cent in the reporting period (H1FY22) compared to 7.42 per cent in FY21 and 7.24 per cent at the end of H1FY21. And, its share capital has been increased to Rs 6,325 crore in H1 FY22 on the eve of its

The state-owned insurance behemoth is likely to debut on the bourses in March this year and it is expected to file its draft red herring prospectus with the market’s regulator in a few days. The government is expected to mop up around Rs 1 trillion from LIC’s The proceeds from the IPO would help the government in meeting a chunk of its Rs 1.75 trillion divestment target for current fiscal.

Reports have suggested that the government-appointed actuary has pegged the embedded value (EV) of at Rs 4-5 trillion. EV is crucial in arriving at a valuation of the insurer.