IPO-bound Ola eyes NBFC acquisition to expand fin services business

-
ALSO READ
Ola Electric begins rollout of charging points for its EVs across India
Ola to invest up to Rs 786 crore in Ola Financial Services
Ola eyes NBFC acquisition to expand financial services business
Company of the year - Ola
Ola Electric ties up with banks, fin institutions for loans to customers
-
IPO-bound Ola is looking to expand its financial services business and also obtain an NBFC licence through the acquisition route, sources said.
Ola is said to be in talks to acquire at least 3 companies to augment its engineering, product as well as loan management capabilities to support the rapid growth in the financial services business, two sources with direct knowledge of the development said.
The companies being considered for acquisition are registered non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), which offer both secured and unsecured loans.
Ola will leverage the acquisitions to provide vehicle financing as well as personal loans, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU