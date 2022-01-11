IppoPay raises $2.1 mn in seed funding from Coinbase Ventures, others

-
ALSO READ
Smartstaff raises $4.3 mn in seed funding from Blume Ventures and others
Invest-tech platform dezrve. raises $7 million in seed funding round
SME neo-banking platform Open buys Finin for $10 mn in cash-and-stock deal
Google, 3one4 Capital, and Temasek invest Rs 453 cr in neo-bank Open
Product management platform Zeda.io raises $1.2 mn in seed capital
-
IppoPay, a neo-bank for Bharat offering all banking services under one umbrella, announced a fund raise of $2.1 million in seed funding from Coinbase Ventures, Better Capital, Blume Founders Fund, and a number of angel investors.
Founded in November 2020, the IppoPay platform has enabled 50,000 offline merchants and daily income earners in Indian Tier-2, Tier-3, and rural markets to increase their revenues through the acceptance of payments online. IppoPay instantly provides its merchants with business bank accounts, debit cards, and an end-to-end payments stack, said the company in a statement.
This new funding round will be used to further strengthen IppoPay’s technology stack, including its payments engine, as well as power the company’s growth into new regions and market segments, such as small-to-medium-sized businesses. The company is also launching BNPL, a (technology/platform/feature) that will equip offline retailers to offer their customers easy access to credit at the point of sale.
“Our goal is to help offline merchants increase their sales and profits 10x while reducing friction in the customer experience,” said IppoPay CEO, Mohan K.
“I am excited to see Coinbase Ventures and Blume Ventures join us on the IppoPay journey as the company defines the financial digitisation roadmap for millions of small businesses in Tier-2 to Tier-4 India with a suite of products for payment, payouts, BNPL, and more. We invested in this vision very early and have been fortunate to witness the Ippopay team deliver with a deep sense of purpose,” said Vaibhav Domkundwar of Better Capital.
“Our thesis when it comes to the payments and credit space is that to be successful, companies must have a keen interest in solutions that are concentrated on specific areas,” said Sarita Raichura, Blume Founders Fund. “We met Mohan and Jaikumar multiple times and loved the hustle--in a short period, they managed to achieve tremendous progress--from partnerships with banks to gaining traction in hinterland India."
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU