IPV leads early-stage funding of Rs 3 cr in music learning startup Spardha

Spardha, a digital platform for learning music and performing arts, has raised Rs 3 crore in a pre-Series A1 round led by Inflection Point Ventures. A few US-based HNIs also invested in this round.
The funds raised will be utilised in branding and marketing, expansion of sales and products team, digital platform enhancement, and expanding presence in four new international markets namely UK, Singapore, Canada and Australia.
“Spardha is tapping into the music-loving audience who wants to learn new instruments and vocals for many reasons. Music improves focus, acts as a meditation tool, and enables us to learn faster and become more creative. Spardha has found early adopters in users of all age groups across India and the wide Indian diaspora in the US,” said Ankur Mittal, Co-Founder, IPV.
The startup which offers personalised music courses has grown over 10 times in the last 12 months, during the pandemic. It has over 5,000 registered users and over 1,300 paid users in India and the US. It has made curated curriculums for students and facilitates the same via its digital learning platform.
“Success of a start-up depends heavily on how fast you can bring required specialized knowledge on-board and channelize it towards materializing company goals. For first-time founders like me, IPV is like a mentor helping us with all their specialized knowledge so that we take the right decisions and maximize the probability of our success,” said Saurabh Srivastav, Founder & CEO, Spardha.
