IPV leads early-stage investment in FMCG distribution platform Dropshop

-
ALSO READ
IPV leads early-stage funding of Rs 3 cr in music learning startup Spardha
IPV backs salon-focused SaaS startup Glamplus with Rs 2-crore funding
Qube Health raises undisclosed sum in Inflection Point-led pre-series A
Inflection Point Ventures bets big on analytics start-up Circus Social
Road Safety World Series 2021: Full schedule, match time, live streaming
-
FMCG distribution platform Dropshop has raised Rs 9.3 crore in a pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures. Existing investors Axilor Ventures and The Chennai Angels also participated in the round with 42.vc joining the round via AngelList.
The funds will be used for strengthening the product and scaling up of operations for handling more FMCG brands and entering new markets such as Chennai and Hyderabad.
“FMCG companies are often faced with a critical issue of increasing margins without burdening their customers. Traditionally, they have adopted the approach of building distribution and last mile networks in house. Given the geography of India, it is not viable business wise to create expensive distribution networks. This is a completely untapped opportunity which Dropshop has identified and they are working aggressively to scale up,” said Mitesh Shah, Co-Founder, Inflection Point Ventures.
The startup is a full-stack platform for FMCG companies to digitise their last-mile distribution such as sales, logistics and credit to retailers. With this, the brands get real-time visibility into demand and supply gaps, fulfilment ratio, and drive targeted growth. It claims to provide 30-100 per cent higher sales and fulfilment than traditional distributors for its FMCG customers.
For FMCG companies, setting up their own distribution network across the country could be an expensive affair and this is where Dropshop comes into play. “With the help of technology, they are able to cover 90 per cent of the region compared to 60-70 per cent which is covered by the traditional distributors," said Jignesh Kenia, Lead Investor, IPV.
Dropshop Network reaches over 10,000 retailers in Bengaluru and works with 5 of the top 10 FMCG companies in India including ITC, Marico, Reckitt Benckiser and Godrej Consumer Products. It clocks over 15,000 orders per month with Rs 4 crore GMV per month.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU