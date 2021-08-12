IRCON's consolidated Q1 net profit up over 2.5 times to Rs 88.99 crore

-
ALSO READ
IRCON dips 7% as govt begins to offload up to 16% stake via OFS
IRCON International zooms 8% as firm to consider bonus issue
Ircon International retail book offering sees subscription of 98%
Ircon shed 7% even as OFS is oversubscribed, Mtar Tech gets 4x bids
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
-
Ircon International has reported Rs 88.99 crore consolidated net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2021-22. This is 158 per cent higher than the Rs 34.46 crore consolidated net profit reported by the company in the same period of financial year 2020-21.
Ircon’s Board approved an interim dividend of 0.45 paisa per equity share on face value of Rs 2 per share for the financial year 2021-22. The Board also recommended a revised final dividend of Rs 1.70 per equity share instead of Rs 1.32 per equity share recommended earlier in a meeting held on June 30, 2021 on face value of Rs 2 per share for the financial year 2020-21. This will be subject to the approval of the shareholders.
Consolidated total income during the period under review stood at Rs 1,175.54 crore, up from Rs 549.29 crore in the same months of financial year 2020-21.
Company operations were impacted due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. “The Company expects to recover the carrying amount of its financial and non-financial assets in the ordinary course of business based on information available on current economic conditions,” IRCON said.
As of June 30, the total order book stands at Rs 34,312 crore with Rs 32,605 crore from the Railways and Rs 1,707 crore from highways.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU