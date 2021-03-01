IRCTC to terminate all contracts of mobile catering

Indian Railways Catering and Toursim corporation Ltd (IRCTC) on Monday said that it has been directed by the Ministry of Railways to terminate all existing contracts of mobile catering, that involves providing cooked food to passengers prepared from base kitchens.

"Even if rains were to resume running as "regular' with regular train numbers, instead of special trains, the cooked food services are not envisaged to resume," the company said in an exchange filing

" was further directed to treat this case as an exception arising out of pandemic situation and not to treat the case as contractor's default and hence not impose any fine for not providing catering services and also return the Security Deposit (SD) and advance license fee in full after considering valid dues," it said.



On Monday, IRCTC's scrip rose 12.7 per cent to close at Rs 1,972 on NSE.