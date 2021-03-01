IRCTC to terminate all contracts of mobile catering

-
ALSO READ
IRCTC launches new website and mobile app with personalised features
Railways achieves 31% of targeted capex in five months despite Covid-19
IRCTC net profit declines 62% to Rs 78 crore in December quarter
IRCTC struggles to stay on track as travel worst impacted due to Covid-19
IRCTC gains 7% in 2 days as Railways to operate additional special trains
-
Indian Railways Catering and Toursim corporation Ltd (IRCTC) on Monday said that it has been directed by the Ministry of Railways to terminate all existing contracts of mobile catering, that involves providing cooked food to passengers prepared from base kitchens.
"Even if rains were to resume running as "regular' with regular train numbers, instead of special trains, the cooked food services are not envisaged to resume," the company said in an exchange filing
"IRCTC was further directed to treat this case as an exception arising out of pandemic situation and not to treat the case as contractor's default and hence not impose any fine for not providing catering services and also return the Security Deposit (SD) and advance license fee in full after considering valid dues," it said.
On Monday, IRCTC's scrip rose 12.7 per cent to close at Rs 1,972 on NSE.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU