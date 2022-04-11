Irina Ghose named Microsoft India COO as Rajiv Sodhi gets global role in US

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft takes pre-orders for Surface Pro 8 in India, sale begins Feb 15
SoftBank-backed Ola's COO and CFO to exit firm amid its plans to go public
External forces were active at protest site: Sterlite Copper COO
Whitehat's Trupti Mukker named COO for Byju's International business
Microsoft launches Surface Pro X 2-in-1 in India, price starts at Rs 93,999
-
Irina Ghose has been appointed the chief operating officer of Microsoft India. The new COO of Microsoft India has replaced Rajiv Sodhi who is urgently moving to the US in a global role.
In her role, Ghose will be responsible for driving end-to-end operations for Microsoft in the country. She plans to use her learnings of over two decades as a Microsoft employee to continue working with more than 14,000 partners and customers, aid the country in its digital transformation, and provide skilling platforms for India’s youth.
“We are working closely with customers and partners to enable India’s digital journey. We can co-create solutions and provide a blueprint for this journey. India can pilot innovation that can be scaled globally,” she said.
Ghose has held a variety of Strategy and Sales leadership roles across Enterprise, Solution Sales, Partner Solutions, and Education segments, focusing on Business management, Operations, Partnerships and New business initiatives. In her previous role as the leader of Cloud Solutions in India, she was focused on empowering Cloud Transformation by engaging with customers and partners to envision and architect their digital growth strategy.
She is an Electrical Engineer from IIT BHU and an MBA from XLRI. A proponent of Women in Business and Technology, she is a recipient of the ‘Inspirational Women’s Award’ at Microsoft and ‘Distinguished Alumnus Award’ from IIT BHU. Besides being a marathon runner and a music lover, she’s a strong champion of Diversity & Inclusion.
She is the founder of ‘MyLittleBit’, a philanthropic foundation, focusing on education and jobs for underprivileged girls. She’s also actively engaged with startups with ‘Microsoft for Startups’ and as a Trustee of SonderConnect, a foundation for women entrepreneurs.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU