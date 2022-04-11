Irina Ghose named Microsoft India COO as Rajiv Sodhi gets global role in US

Irina Ghose has been appointed the chief operating officer of Microsoft India. The new COO of Microsoft India has replaced Rajiv Sodhi who is urgently moving to the US in a global role.



In her role, Ghose will be responsible for driving end-to-end operations for Microsoft in the country. She plans to use her learnings of over two decades as a Microsoft employee to continue working with more than 14,000 partners and customers, aid the country in its digital transformation, and provide skilling platforms for India’s youth.



“We are working closely with customers and partners to enable India’s digital journey. We can co-create solutions and provide a blueprint for this journey. India can pilot innovation that can be scaled globally,” she said.



Ghose has held a variety of Strategy and Sales leadership roles across Enterprise, Solution Sales, Partner Solutions, and Education segments, focusing on Business management, Operations, Partnerships and New business initiatives. In her previous role as the leader of Cloud Solutions in India, she was focused on empowering Cloud Transformation by engaging with customers and partners to envision and architect their digital growth strategy.



She is an Electrical Engineer from IIT BHU and an MBA from XLRI. A proponent of Women in Business and Technology, she is a recipient of the ‘Inspirational Women’s Award’ at Microsoft and ‘Distinguished Alumnus Award’ from IIT BHU. Besides being a marathon runner and a music lover, she’s a strong champion of Diversity & Inclusion.



She is the founder of ‘MyLittleBit’, a philanthropic foundation, focusing on education and jobs for underprivileged girls. She’s also actively engaged with startups with ‘Microsoft for Startups’ and as a Trustee of SonderConnect, a foundation for women entrepreneurs.