Iron Pillar leads $5 mn funding round in no-code automation company Ushur

-
ALSO READ
Investors repose faith in India's growth story despite Covid: Govt
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Investors shelve start-up plans this year
Ethics, climate mark 'good business' for investors in tier-2 cities: Study
Sebi shields small investors from AT1 bonds, urges 'full discretion'
Health-tech startup BestDoc raises $2.1 mn from Aceel, other investors
-
Iron Pillar, a venture growth investor backing global companies building products from India, has made an investment in Ushur, the no-code intelligent automation company. The Santa Clara-based firm has product development in Bengaluru. Iron Pillar invested as part of the company’s $5 million extension to its $25 million Series B financing that closed in November 2020.
This is the second investment from Iron Pillar Fund II, targeting growth stage cloud software companies. Iron Pillar is also an investor in well-known SaaS and cloud software companies like Uniphore, Servify and NowFloats.
“The Iron Pillar team is delighted to be investing in Ushur, and joining a remarkable team and co-investors in building a leader in intelligent automation for the enterprise,” said Mohanjit Jolly, partner at Iron Pillar. “The Ushur team has taken process automation to the next level by embedding much-needed intelligence in the workflows, with ease of application development and deployment for the business user. We are looking forward to a deep partnership with Ushur over the coming years and building a juggernaut in the space.”
ALSO READ: Agnikul Cosmos fires a single-piece fully 3D printed rocket engine
Ushur’s Series B was led by Third Point Ventures with participation from existing investor, 8VC. The company and its Board decided to extend the round to add Iron Pillar to its roster of investors, due, in large part, to Iron Pillar’s global network of customers and partners for Ushur.
ALSO READ: Alphabet's VC arm backs OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's 'Nothing' company
“We’re thrilled to have Iron Pillar partner with Ushur in our mission to make digital customer experiences personal, convenient and satisfying at scale,” said Ushur CEO and co-founder Simha Sadasiva. “We look forward to working closely with Iron Pillar to scale Ushur to new heights”
Ushur uses natural-language processing and no-code automation to deliver “digital-first” customer experience solutions for industries like insurance, finance and healthcare. The platform automates interactions over web, mobile and email, transforming high-contact interactions into quick self-service workflows for the end-user. It significantly increases engagement, reduces processing time and delivers customer delight in over 60 languages. Ushur’s product has been recognized globally, leading to over 200 per cent revenue growth in the past year with marquee customers.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU