Is it RIP MTNL?

Once touted as the policymaker and operator for the Department of Telecommunications, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd has lost ground and credibility as the public sector telecom operator primarily due to labour unrest and political interference.

In a fiercely-competitive market thanks to Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio along with Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea, can MTNL stay afloat or is it time we bid adieu to the public sector unit? In 1986, the central government incorporated MTNL to manage and control telecommunication services in two metropolitan cities –Delhi and Mumbai, ...