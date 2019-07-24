Isro's commercial arm Antrix Corp clocked Rs 6,289 cr in last three years

Indian Space Research Corporation (Isro)'s commercial arm Corporation Ltd clocked a revenue of around Rs 6289 crore in the last three years.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Jitendra Singh in written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, said today that a total of 239 satellites were commercially launched by Corporation Limited during the last three years.

The total revenue from operations during the last three years was Rs 6,289.05 crore.

On New Space India Limited (NSIL), which was set up as a wholly-owned Government of India undertaking/ Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE), under the administrative control of Department of Space (DOS) in March 2019, Singh said NSIL will commercially exploit the research and development work of centres and constituent units of DOS.

NSIL has been incorporated to carry out the several roles and functions as part of its mandate including small satellite technology transfer to industry, wherein NSIL will obtain license from DoS/ and sub-license it to industries, and manufacture of small satellite launch vehicle (SSLV) in collaboration with Private Sector; Productionisation of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) through Indian Industry.

Other roles include production and marketing of space-based products and services, transfer of technology developed by Centres and units of DoS, and marketing spin-off technologies and products/services in India and abroad.

"The emergence of NSIL would spur the growth of Indian industries in the space sector and enable Indian industries to scale up manufacturing and production base," Singh added.