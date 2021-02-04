IT firm CSM Technologies inks $5.5-million deal in Ethiopia

-
CSM Technologies, a Bhubaneswar-headquartered IT services and consulting firm, has inked a deal worth $5.5 million with the Addis Ababa Public Procurement & Property Disposal Services for the design and implementation of Integrated Land Management Information System (ILMS), a paperless and contactless interface for investors to access land-related services from development authorities. Strategically, this is an important project for the Addis Ababa city administration in its pursuit to promote ‘Ease of Liveability’ and ‘Ease of Doing Business’ in Ethiopia.
The contract was signed between Bikila Gelana Tuji, General Manager, Addis Ababa Public Procurement & Disposal Services and Subhendu Mohapatra, Business Head (Middle East & Africa), CSM Technologies in the presence of consortium members Baheru Zayenu, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Africom Technologies and Cherinet Giorgis, General Manager of ALTA Computec, a leading multi-vendor IT systems integrator based in Ethiopia.
