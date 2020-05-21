IT firms seek higher volume of work from clients amid price discount demand

Amid the Covid-19 crisis, clients and IT services firms are engaged in intense negotiation on the pricing front. According to sources in the know, while clients are asking for 10-30 per cent pricing discounts, are also negotiating with them demanding higher volume of works to compensate for the revenue losses due to this in the short term.

"The number of requests coming for deduction in the billing rate is low for us but some clients are approaching us saying that they have cash-flow problem and requesting us to change the payment schedule. (In turn), we are asking them whether they can bundle some other (related) work and give us more. This approach is beneficial for both of us," said Keshab Panda, CEO of L&T Technology Services (LTTS).

The export-driven IT services industry is going through tough times, as many clients are forced to close their establishments globally as part of containment measures to check the spread of the pandemic. Sectors such as travel and hospitality, aviation, retail, automotive and manufacturing are especially in trouble. This has led to delay in renewal of new projects and cancellation of ongoing outsourcing projects. Estimates suggest that around $6 billion worth of deals up for renewal have been deferred in the past two months. Such a situation has also created cash-flow problems for many enterprises globally, which have started to seek delayed payment term from IT vendors.

"While most are reducing price, bigger firms are asking for higher volume to compensate for the loss" said Pareekh Jain, an IT outsourcing advisor and founder of Pareekh Consulting.

As an outcome of such price negotiation, industry watchers said vendor consolidation has started to happen in the marketplace as clients are shifting projects from smaller players to larger firms.



“Vendor consolidation is certainly happening. We have got calls from customers to take over work previously done by smaller vendors. We are even getting offers from clients to take over their captive centres," Panda of LTTS said. Sources in the know said most vendor consolidation is happening in travel & hospitality and automotive sectors.

During the post-earnings analyst call, management of large IT services firms including Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, and HCL Technologies, have highlighted the pricing pressure seen in the market, but are optimistic about gaining market share as projects shift from smaller to larger firms.

Even subsidiaries of global technology firms have said many new deals have been coming their way during the past two months.

"Certainly, customers are coming to us and we are responding. But, it is hard to say whether there is vendor consolidation or not," Vikas Arora, Vice-President (Cloud and Cognitive Software and Services) of & South Asia, told Business Standard.