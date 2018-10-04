IT firms, start-ups boost campus hiring at engineering colleges

Large information technology (IT) companies, as well as new-age start-ups, are making a beeline around engineering colleges to recruit final-year students, after a year of slow hiring.

Not only have some recruiters made a comeback after their abstaining from campuses last year, colleges are also witnessing more offers, with better salary packages. “The placement season is much better as compared to last year. We have crossed 4,000 offers this placement season, while it was around 2,300 during the same period last year,” said V Samuel Rajkumar, director, placement and ...