IT firms with higher fixed-price contracts may see lower impact on top line

At a time when clients have started asking them for deep price discounts owing to the Covid-19 crisis, Indian IT services firms with higher percentage of fixed price contracts are likely to see less contraction of revenue in the coming quarters.

Analysts are of the opinion that the impact of furloughs and project ramp downs will not be as pronounced in the case of IT firms with higher fixed-price contracts as those drawing more revenue from time and material (T&M) contracts.

An analysis of the top four IT services firms showed that HCL Technologies (HCLT) drew 68 per cent of its revenue from fixed-price contracts as per the last reported data, the highest among the peer group, while for it was around 60 per cent. For Wipro, the share of revenue from fixed-price contracts stood at 53 per cent at the end of FY19. Market leader Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) discontinued the practice of giving this break-up four years ago, but market analysts peg this number around 50 per cent for the company.

ALSO READ: Covid-19: CDS spreads of Indian firms widen amid economic uncertainties

Among mid-tier IT firms, Hexaware Technologies derives more than 50 per cent of its revenue from fixed-price contracts while Bengaluru-headquartered Mindtree derives around 58 per cent.

"When a company has a higher share of fixed price contracts, the impact of furloughs that are being seen due to Covid-19 crisis will be less as these contracts provide a level of revenue assurance. Even the profile of customers in the fixed price contract is better," said Pareekh Jain, an IT outsourcing advisor and founder of Pareekh Consulting.

Also, unlike T&M where the clients are billed based on the number of hours spent by each employees, fixed price contracts give the service providers the flexibility to decide the number of staff that can be deployed to complete it in time. This also aids the profitability of the company. During the just concluded quarter, management of IT services firms have also said that higher fixed price contracts provide them with a leverage to protect operating margin in the medium-term.

"What has changed from global financial crisis times is that a large portion of our business has now become fixed price. So while immediately we will certainly have to take certain reduction in terms of both topline as well as profitability, but when you are able to lock in a business on a fixed price basis - let us say for three-year or four-year timeframe -- you are better able to control your automation plans, (employee) pyramid and onsite/offshore mix. This helps in getting some of those productivity benefits back into margin at a later point in time," Jatin Dalal, chief financial officer of had said in the post earnings analyst call last month.

ALSO READ: Volkswagen ramps up used-car business, buys old vehicles from market

However, Infosys' management has dismissed some of the concerns relating to time and material contracts, saying that clients are more focused on business continuity at this point of time.

"It is early days. I do not see any distinction between T&M or fixed price. Initially clients were worried about ensuring business continuity, safety of their own employees. T&M or a fixed price, or a managed service (contract) – these are more of commercial terms," said UB Pravin Rao, chief operating officer of