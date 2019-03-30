It is a decisive year for being in India: Tiktok director Helena Lersch

With the Lok Sabha election two months away, Helena Lersch, global public policy director of TikTok is a busy woman. Lersch has working to set up a war room that will monitor Indian election related activity in real time, and keep all possible channels of communication open with not just the Election Commission of India but also other government agencies.

In a conversation with Neha Alawadhi and Karan Choudhury, Lersch talks about the challenges facing the Chinese content platform and how it is here to stay. Edited excerpts: How is it going for you in India? It is one of our ...