It's a plane deal: What does Jet offer in terms of saleable assets?

With the lenders deciding to refer Jet Airways to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) after the airline failed to find any buyer, what does the airline offer in terms of saleable assets in case of liquidation? The banks have lent around Rs 8,500 crore and the liabilities, including payments to vendors, are more than Rs 25,000 crore.

Based on an assessment, its most valuable assets are its planes: According to sources, it has 16 Boeings, which include 10 Boeing 777, and according to a previous valuation by banks, they are worth over Rs 5,000 crore. Jet had acquired the 10 ...