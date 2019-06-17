It's a Privilege: Jet's frequent flyer programme carries on as spinoff

Last week the company managing Jet Airway’s lucrative frequent flyer programme, JetPrivilege, splashed its way into the media with a print campaign that said ‘JPMiles. More powerful than ever’. Privilege it implied was more powerful than the product.

And as Jet’s customers scramble to cash in on their frequent flier miles, many are reading this as a big shift in customer-airline relationships in the country. For one, it is a sign of the extreme commoditisation of the airlines business where loyalty too has become brand agnostic. JP Miles can be used on other ...