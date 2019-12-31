IT sector is likely to hire 10% more freshers in 2020, say experts

The IT sector is likely to hire 10 per cent more freshers in 2020, even as the overall recruitment in this space may remain at the current level.

According to various estimates, the net addition of new jobs in the IT sector is likely to be more than 100,000 in 2020, of which around 40 per cent will go to fresh graduates from engineering colleges. Experts in the human resources (HR) consultancy space said that mid-level staffers with more than six years of experience will continue to face pressure this year as IT firms are likely to reduce count in this level. “We expect the share of ...