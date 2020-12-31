ITAT omits inadvertent observations made against Cyrus Mistry in its order

The Income-Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) on Wednesday expunged certain strong observations made against former Tata Sons Chairman on his access to information with respect to Tata Trusts. The tribunal clarified that it had inadvertently failed to mention that the information furnished by Mistry was in response to an income-tax notice.

The tribunal's corrigendum comes after it made strong remarks against Mistry while restoring the tax exemption of the three major Tata Trusts.

The tribunal in its December 28 order had said, “His (Mistry’s) action of supplying documents to the Income-Tax Department, without any authorisation from the company, even though which were apparently obtained by him in the fiduciary capacity, almost immediately after being removed as chairman of the Tata Sons, cannot be said to have been influenced by call of a pure conscious and high ground of morality.”

On Wednesday, it omitted this reference and corrected a couple of typographical errors in the paragraph pertaining to him. This includes the reference saying “It is well known that Cyrus Mistry, a former chairman of the Tata Group, was removed from his position in the on October 24, 2016, and within 8 weeks of his removal, he sent this material in response to the notice, against the trusts in the - including the assessee before us, to the assessing officer."

"The inputs from those engaged in rivalry with an assessee ought to have been considered by the department with a reasonable degree of circumspection and should not be placed on such a high pedestal so as to relegate all other material facts and accepted past assessment history of the case into insignificance and that the inputs from those engaged in a rivalry with an assessee should be taken with a reasonable degree of circumspection,” the tribunal said in the modified order.