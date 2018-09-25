ITC, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo ramp up presence in milk-based beverages market

With nutrition and health on their mind, a growing list of companies have launched new brands or extended popular labels into the bustling ready-to-drink, milk-based beverages market in the country. Positioned as healthy alternatives to cola beverages and aimed at millennial buyers, Coca Cola, Britannia, Nestle and few regional players including CavinKare have stepped into the fray.

However, the big challenge, apart from taking on legacy brands such as Amul and Mother Dairy in the segment, will be converting the still largely unorganised marketplace into a branded arena. Flavoured ...