ITC posts 37% rise in net profit at Rs 4,174 crore, beats street estimates

Despite a challenging business environment, particularly in the rural belt, to hotels major ITC Ltd beat street estimates to post a 37 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 4174.69 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The street was expecting around 25 per cent rise in ITC's net profitability.

While it posted a 6.62 per cent rise in its total income at Rs 13497.27 crore during the second quarter (Q2), the gross profit rose by 11.32 per cent at Rs 5042.11 crore.

ITC said measures like extending credit judiciously to select trade partners, increase its direct reach, introduce targeted offers for consumers, investment in fast growing channels like modern trade and e-commerce to maintain the pace of demand for its products and increased the frequency of market servicing helped it tide over the muted demand condition in the market.

It needs to be noted that the difference in the pre-tax profit and the post-tax profit is Rs 867.42 crore.

ITC said that its deferred tax liabilities as on March 31, 2019 and the estimate of tax expense for the year ended 31st March 2020 have been re-measured and the resultant impact is being recognised over the current and the remaining quarters of the financial year. Consequently, tax expense for the Q2 period includes a credit of Rs 349.62 crore.

While cigarettes, which Abneesh Roy, executive vice president at Edelweiss Securities estimated to have registered a three per cent volume growth, it accounted for 43.28 per cent of the total revenue at Rs 5841.91 crore. It contributed 80.05 per cent to the company's pre-tax profit at Rs 4036.44 crore. A 3-4 per cent price hike in earlier quarters led to improvement in realisations from sales.

According to ITC, the performance of in the Q2 period reflects the persistent weakness in the overall demand environment, especially in rural markets and wholesale channel, and tight market liquidity conditions. Disruptions and floods in some of its markets exacerbated the situation.

Led primarily by atta, potato chips, premium cream biscuits, bodywash and others, its non-cigarette FMCG business grew by around 4.02 per cent at Rs 3296.22 crore in revenue terms. However, excluding the lifestyle retailing business, the segment EBITDA grew by 39 per cent to Rs 221 crore with margins expanding by approximately 170 basis points and the gross profit from this category rising by 52.26 per cent at Rs 92.04 crore.

“This is despite stepping up marketing investments, gestation and start-up costs of new categories and new facilities," ITC said.

In the hotels business, driven by earnings from its recently commissioned hotels, ITC posted a 16.97 per cent increase in its revenue at Rs 445.82 crore while the profit fell by 1.79 per cent at Rs. 17.01 crore. According to ITC, it is on account of the impact of additional depreciation pertaining to new properties.

"Sluggish demand environment contributed to relatively muted performance of the other properties," ITC said.

The company said that it has made steady progress in construction of its hotels in Ahmedabad, Guntur & Bhubaneswar while the 101-room WelcomHotel in Amritsar has been completed and operations would commence November 1, 2019 onwards.

In its agri business, which is primarily focussed on strengthening its portfolio of value-added products to cater to the specific requirements of the food service channel, ITC's gross profit rose by 3.99 per cent at Rs 249.40 crore in the Q2 period.

In the paperboards and packaging front, ITC posted a 9.99 per cent increase in its revenue at Rs 1565.42 crore, but it was partially offset by muted demand for packaging & printing products due to sluggish demand conditions in the FMCG and liquor industry.

ITC said it has been ranked numero one globally amongst peers with an overall rank of third on ESG performance (Environmental, social and corporate governance) in the Food Products industry by Sustainalytics, a global ESG ratings company.