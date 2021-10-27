ITC Q2 consolidated net profit rises 10.09% to Rs 3,763.73 crore

Ltd on Wednesday reported a 10.09 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,763.73 crore for the second quarter ended in September 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,418.69 crore during the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal, said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 12.14 per cent to Rs 14,662.59 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 13,075.14 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses were at Rs 10,258.26 crore, up 11.93 per cent in Q2/FY 2021-22, as against Rs 9,164.68 core of the corresponding period.

Shares of Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 238.40 on BSE, up 0.68 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)