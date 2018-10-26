ITC Q2FY19 profit up 12% at Rs 29.55 billion vs 26.40 billion

Diversified group ITC Friday reported 11.92 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 29.55 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 26.40 billion in the second quarter of 2017-18, ITC said in filing.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 112.72 billion as compared to Rs 97.64 billion in the year-ago period.

Shares of ITC were trading at Rs 278.50 per scrip on BSE, down 3.05 per cent from the previous close.