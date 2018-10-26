ITC Q2FY19 profit up 12% at Rs 29.55 billion vs 26.40 billion

-
-
Diversified group ITC Friday reported 11.92 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 29.55 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 26.40 billion in the second quarter of 2017-18, ITC said in BSE filing.
Revenue from operations stood at Rs 112.72 billion as compared to Rs 97.64 billion in the year-ago period.
Shares of ITC were trading at Rs 278.50 per scrip on BSE, down 3.05 per cent from the previous close.
