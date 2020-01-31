ITC Q3 net profit rises 29% to Rs 4,047.87 cr; net sales up 5.71%

-
FMCG major ITC on Friday reported a 29.03% increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,047.87 crore for the third quarter ended December 2019.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,136.95 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal.
Net sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs 13,220.30 crore, up 5.71%, as against Rs 12,506.05 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, ITC said in a regulatory filing.
Total expenses for the said period were at Rs 8,779.14 crore as compared with Rs 8,340.61 crore, up 5.25%.
Shares of ITC Friday settled at Rs 235.25 apiece on the BSE, up 0.60% from their previous close.
