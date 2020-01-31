JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Ride-hailing firm Ola to start in London on Feb 10 with over 20,000 drivers
Business Standard

ITC Q3 net profit rises 29% to Rs 4,047.87 cr; net sales up 5.71%

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,136.95 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

ITC
ITC

FMCG major ITC on Friday reported a 29.03% increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,047.87 crore for the third quarter ended December 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,136.95 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal.

Net sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs 13,220.30 crore, up 5.71%, as against Rs 12,506.05 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, ITC said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses for the said period were at Rs 8,779.14 crore as compared with Rs 8,340.61 crore, up 5.25%.

Shares of ITC Friday settled at Rs 235.25 apiece on the BSE, up 0.60% from their previous close.
First Published: Fri, January 31 2020. 20:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU