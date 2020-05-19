ITC resumes cigarette manufacturing, distribution after over a month

After a hiatus of over a month, Ltd has resumed cigarette production and distribution which is expected to ease the shortage of in the market.

The category leader in the country, has a market share of 77 per cent in

It is learnt that has five cigarette manufacturing plants across Kolkata, Munger, Saharanpur, Ranjangaon and Bangalore. ' Just after the lockdown, ITC had decided to focus solely on manufacturing of essential items like foods, personal hygiene and sanitation products while it stopped rolling out cigarettes, which is part of its non-essential portfolio.

However, during the third phase of lockdown, the Centre and state governments had eased several manufacturing norms which led ITC to decide on resuming its cigarette operations.

“The cigarette factories are progressively operating and will help support the entire value chain and livelihoods from the agricultural sector to retail wherever operational”, an ITC spokesperson told Business Standard.

Although ITC, over the years, have diversified into a wide range of businesses like foods, paper and packaging, hotels, agro sector and others, accounts for 46 per cent of its total revenue while it accounts for around 81 per cent of its gross profits.

In the 2018-19 fiscal year, revenue from cigarettes accounted for Rs 22,913 crore from a gross revenue of Rs 49,348 crore while out of a total gross profit of Rs. 18,199 crore, the profit from the cigarette business stood at Rs 15,808 crore.

“Most of ITC’s factories which make essential food and hygiene products are already in operation with necessary permissions and stringent hygiene protocols.

Around 150 factories, 2000 wholesale distribution points and 45 warehouses are operating in essential items”, the company spokesperson told this newspaper.

Industry sources said that after ITC and other manufacturers like Godfrey Phillips India stopped cigarette production, there was a severe scarcity and prices galloped between 25-40 per cent over the MRP in the black market during the first three phases of the

However, with cigarette distribution back on the track, prices are expected to soften or even normalise in the fourth tranche of the

According to market tracker Euromonitor International, the 2020 calendar year could prove to be a bane for cigarette as industry sales volume may register a 10 per cent decline owing to rise in taxes and the onging If it happens, it would be the steepest decline in segment sales in the last two decades.

Data sourced from Euromonitor revealed that during 2016, the decline was 3.6 per cent at 84.9 billion sticks while in 2017, cigarette volumes had declined by 4.2 per cent at 81.3 billion sticks but recovered by 1.5 per cent in 2018 at 82.5 billion sticks. Last year, sales volume fell by a per cent at 81.7 billion sticks.

The market tracker is also of the view that as the Covid-19 situation eases, the tobacco industry will be confronted with a consumer who, on average, will be more conscious about health, immunity and overall well-being.

However, following the Central guidelines in the fourth phase of the lockdown, ITC has decided to keep its hotel business suspended except for those travellers who were stranded due to lockdown or for accommodating identified persons, based on the directions of the respective state governments and local bodies.