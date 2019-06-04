Jagatjit Industries invests in US liquor firm to bring home disruptive tech

An investment in American liquor maker Lost Spirits by Delhi-based Jagatjit Industries is aiming to advance the production time and reduce the cost of making liquor, or in other words do for the alcohol business what synthetic lab processes have for the diamond trade.

Jagatjit Industries, which last year reported revenues of Rs 1,150 crore, acquired an undisclosed minority stake in Lost Spirits in 2017. Roshini Jaiswal, chief restructuring officer at Jagatjit Industries, best-known for its Aristocrat-branded range of spirits, says that “the notion is to bring Lost Spirits ...