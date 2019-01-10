Jaguar Land Rover to axe 4500 jobs globally, 2018 sales down 4.6%

Jaguar Land Rover, the UK subsidiary of Tata Motors plans to axe 4500 jobs globally in response to the sales slowdown in its home market following the Brexit, falling sales of diesel vehicles and a downturn in China, Tata Motors said in a BSE filing on BSE on Thursday. JLR employed over 43000 people at the end of 2018. This is in addition to the 1500 people the company let go off in 2018. Thursday’s move is part of a £2.5 billion ($3.2 billion) plan announced last year to trim costs and boost cash flow through 2020.

The announcement comes on back of a slowing sales in its key markets in 2018, including China. JLR’s sales for the year that ended in December dropped 4.6 per cent to 592,708 units in the same period a year ago, the company said in a separate filing. The volumes were dragged down by weakness in China where sales plunged 21 per cent. Sales in the UK and Europe also crimped by 1.5 per cent and 7.8 per cent respectively.

“We are taking decisive action to help deliver long-term growth, in the face of multiple geopolitical and regulatory disruptions as well as technology challenges facing the automotive industry,” JLR chief executive officer Ralf Speth said in the statement. The measures are aimed at “safeguarding our future and ensuring that we maximize the opportunities created by growing demand for autonomous, connected, electric and shared technologies,” Speth said.



So far, the so-called ‘Charge and Accelerate’ programme has identified over £1bn of improvements. Of this, more than £500mn has already been realized in 2018. The savings and improvements achieved will enable JLR to fund vital investments into technology to safeguard its future, the company said.

In June, the company said it would move production of the Discovery sport utility vehicle to Slovakia from Birmingham, England, to make room for future electric cars. The company has said that move will cost 1,200 jobs.

The company also froze production at an engine factory in the English Midlands, affecting 500 workers, for two weeks in December, citing slower demand. UK new-car sales tumbled at their steepest annual rate since the financial crisis last year. Jaguar sales increased by 4.2% in 2018, while Land Rover registrations dropped by 5.7 per cent, according to the Society for Motor Manufacturers and Traders industry group.



Tata Motors embarked on a turnaround plan after the company incurred a loss of Rs 1048 crore in the quarter that ended in September. The company will report its earnings for the December quarter on 15 February. On Thursday, Tata Motors’ shares closed at Rs185.55, up 1.34 per cent. The Sensex closed at 36,105 points, down 0.29 per cent.

Bloomberg contributed to the story