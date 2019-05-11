Jaiprakash Power to issue preferential shares of Rs 3,840 crore

Debt-laden will convert a part of its outstanding loans to banks and financial institutions by issue of 0.01 per cent (CCPSs) of the Company of Rs 3,840.53 crore in one or more tranches.

The company in a disclosure to the exchanges said it had submitted a debt resolution/ restructuring plan to its lenders which was approved in April 2019. As envisaged in resolution plan, company is in process of issuing CCPSs (@ 0.01 %, to be converted as per prevailing guidelines) in respect of part of the debt to the lenders,” it said.

JP Power further informed that ICICI Bank has filed an application in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Ahmedabad and next date of hearing is June 19. “Some of the lenders have advised the company to pay back their entire dues alternatively, they will be constrained to take legal action including the under the provisions of The Company has suitably responded to the same and as per discussion on implementation on resolution plan, concerned lenders are in process to withdraw the legal notices and not pursue the legal matters,” it said.

JP Power also announced its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. For FY18-19, the company loss stood at Rs 377.88 crore and its revenue was Rs 3,874 crore.

JP Power’s Prayagraj thermal power plant in Uttar Pradesh was declared resolved after Resurgent Ventures – a joint venture of Tata Power and bought it, earlier this year. For its another unit in the state – Sangam Power , JP Power has moved the UP State Electricity Regulatory Commission for release of bank guarantee and payment of claim totalling Rs 1,157.22 crore. The claims arise out of state’s delay to provide land to the company for the plant, thereby delaying the construction of the unit.