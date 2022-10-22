JUST IN
Jaiprakash Power Ventures posts Rs 75.42 cr net profit in September quarter

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited (JPVL) on Saturday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 75.42 crore in the September quarter

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited (JPVL) on Saturday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 75.42 crore in the September quarter.

The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2021, a BSE filing showed.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 1,501.33 crore in the quarter from Rs 948.48 crore in the same period a year ago.

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 20:34 IST

