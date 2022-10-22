Jaiprakash Power Ventures posts Rs 75.42 cr net profit in September quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sale of cement units to Adani group a relief for Jaiprakash lenders
Adani Enterprises says not evaluating plans to buy Jaiprakash cement unit
Adani Group may buy debt-laden Jaiprakash's cement unit for $606 mn: Report
SBI files 'insolvency petition' against Jaiprakash Associates in NCLT
Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, Nykaa, Paytm, BPCL, SBI, Titan, Adani Ports
-
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited (JPVL) on Saturday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 75.42 crore in the September quarter.
The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2021, a BSE filing showed.
Total income of the company rose to Rs 1,501.33 crore in the quarter from Rs 948.48 crore in the same period a year ago.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 20:34 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU