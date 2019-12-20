Jairam Sridharan joins Piramal Enterprises; to lead consumer finance biz

Former chief financial officer (CFO) of Axis Bank, Jairam Sridharan, has joined as chief executive officer (CEO) of its consumer finance business.

Commenting on the appointment, Anand Piramal, Executive Director, Piramal Group said, "We are delighted to welcome Jairam Sridharan. Jairam not only has rich experience in building a large retail finance business but also has deep knowledge of technology and analytics, a combination that positions us well as we build a business of the future."

also added that the enterprise is looking at good growth opportunities in the consumer and small business financing segments. "Our hope is to create a world class new age AI-led lending business that helps fuels the growth of small businesses and fulfils the aspiration of Indian consumers. We believe greatly in India’s financial services story, both on the wholesale and retail side, and this foray helps us build a more innovative, diversified and complete financial services conglomerate," said Piramal.

Sridharan joined Axis Bank in June 2010 and was elevated to CFO in October 2015. At Axis Bank he worked in payments businesses comprising retail lending products, cards business and the agriculture and rural lending business. Before joining Axis Bank, Jairam worked with Capital One Financial, as head of the ‘New to Credit’ card acquisitions. He started his career at ICICI Bank, where he headed the ‘business intelligence unit’ and developed the analytical capabilities of the bank.

With over two decades of experience, Sridharan is a graduate from IIT Delhi and holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from IIM Calcutta.