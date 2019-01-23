JUST IN
Japanese carrier ANA Airline to start service from Japan to Chennai

The direct service will not only boost commercial tie-ups but will also help in promoting culture and tourism between South India and Japan

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

ANA Airline, All Nippon Airways
All Nippon Airways | Photo: Wikipedia

Japan's ANA Airlines is planning to start a direct service between Chennai and Japan in the second half of the current calendar year.

Speaking at the Tamil Nadu Global Investor Meet, which was inqgurated at Chennai on Wednesday, January 23, Japan's Ambassador Kenji Hiramatsu said that the seven-day service will start from October.

It will help not only to boost commercial tie-ups but will also help boost cultural ties and tourism between south India and Japan.

He said Chennai is the gateway of South India, and a major destination for Japanese investors. Today, some 201 Japanese companies out of a total of 1,441 are operating in India.

The Airline is currently operating direct Japan-Delhi and Japan-Mumbai flights.
First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 12:24 IST

