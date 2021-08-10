Japan's TechnoPro acquires Udupi-based Robosoft for Rs 805 crore

-
Udupi-based Robosoft Technologies, a digital transformation solutions firm that counts Apple as its client, has signed a definitive agreement to sell the company to the Japanese firm Technopro Holdings for the total cost of Rs 805 crore.
Robosoft was founded by Rohith Bhat in 1996 in Udupi, a small town in Karnataka and mainly known for the Krishna temple and its cuisine. With Apple as its first customer, Robosoft set out to create software solutions. Since then it has developed device drivers, games, video editing software, and imaging software for demanding clients across the globe.
Robosoft will continue to be led by its current management team, headed by chief executive officer Ravi Teja Bommireddipalli who is also being elevated to managing director and CEO.
“Robosoft has had a phenomenal journey over the last two decades and has grown by leaps and bounds during this period,” said Rohith Bhat, founder and managing director of Robosoft. “The partnership with Ascent Capital and Kalaari Capital heralded a strong growth era for us and I am very happy that we are handing over the reins of the company to a global player like TechnoPro.”
Takeshi Yagi, president, representative director, and CEO of TechnoPro said the organization is excited by Robosoft’s rapid growth, strong leadership team, expertise in emerging technologies, and deeply integrated customer relationships.
“We look forward to a close collaboration with Robosoft in the company’s next phase of growth and see tremendous synergies between TechnoPro and Robosoft,” said Takeshi Yagi.
Ravi Teja Bommireddipalli, CEO of Robosoft said this transaction represents a strategic evolution for Robosoft and a unique opportunity to take its business to new heights at a time of accelerating digital adoption. He said the partnership with TechnoPro will provide the firm new opportunities to grow in Japan which is on a path of digital transformation.
“We continue to expand in our core markets of US, Europe, and India through our unique ‘emotional design thinking’ approach,” said Bommireddipalli. “This is a strong validation of Robosoft’s vision and strategy and our strong track record. We will continue to innovate and drive digital transformation for our clients worldwide.”
Robosoft started as a software developer in 1996 in Udupi. In 2008, it was one of the pioneers to offer mobile app development as a service. Robosoft founder Rohith Bhat is an alumnus of NMAM Institute of Technology in Udupi. What worked for him was that Robosoft was one of the few tech companies that created products for Apple’s Mac operating system from the start. Bhat worked closely with Apple officials, who, in turn, referred the company to their partners. When Apple launched the iPhone in the U.S., and then its app store, it opened up opportunities for Bhat to build his own products. Robosoft got big success with apps such as Star Chef, a cooking and restaurant management game, which got millions of downloads on Apple’s mobile operating system iOS. It had also released an application that enabled a user to control a computer using an iPhone.
Robosoft has expanded its bouquet of services and emerged as an end-to-end digital transformation company. It crafts digital solutions across mobile, web, wearables, and smart TV. The firm has additional delivery centers in Mumbai and Bengaluru and sales offices in the US and Japan. The Company employs about 1,000 people and services marquee customers in US, Japan, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), and India.
GCA acted as exclusive Financial Advisor to Robosoft and its shareholders, Indus Law and Anoma Legal acted as Legal Advisors, and KPMG, Deloitte and PwC acted as Due Diligence and Transaction Tax advisors respectively.
