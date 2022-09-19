Jawahar Goel quits as Dish TV director, will step down at Sept 26 AGM

-
ALSO READ
Dish TV stock jumps 20% as chairman Jawahar Goel announces exit
Dish TV-YES Bank saga throws non-retiring director puzzle into sharp relief
Dish TV EGM: Shareholders reject Jawahar Goel's reappointment as MD
Our fiduciary duty is to protect value of securities: YES on Dish TV issue
Yes Bank-Dish TV battle set to move to SC; Goel camp to appeal HC order
-
Jawahar Lal Goel has tendered his resignation from Dish TV India's board and has ceased to be the Chairman of the company, the company announced in a notice to the stock exchange. The resignation comes within days of the company announcing that Goel would not seek a reappointment to the board.
The company's annual general meet is scheduled for September 26, where Goel will step down from the board, the company said in a stock market notification on Tuesday. Independent director Bhagwan Das Narang would also vacate office after his term expired, it said.
Yes Bank, which holds about 25 per cent stake in Dish TV, has been pushing for a board reconstitution, including the removal of Goel, Narang and other members, citing corporate governance issues.
The Goels own only 6 per cent stake in the company and have lost control over the company after banks seized the promoter's pledged shares.
Last month, Dish TV had agreed to add a couple of Yes Bank nominees to its board and on August 30 further considered one more nominee from the private lender. These included Girish Paranjpe, Arvindnachya Chandranachya and Haripriya Padmanabhan.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 19 2022. 15:17 IST