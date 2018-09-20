Jaypee Infra homebuyers reject resolution professional's reappointment

Homebuyers, who were left in the lurch till recently, have started calling the shots in the committee of creditors (CoC) now. The CoC for Jaypee Infratech has rejected the reappointment of Anuj Jain as resolution professional.

Homebuyers, being a major part of the CoC, have refused his appointment. Sources close to the development said, “Homebuyers have lost faith in Jain. His focus is totally to help banks get back their loans ignoring home buyers and their claims.” Some homebuyers claim that in the past one year, Jain has not given possession to any of the flat ...