Jeep is securing Fiat's presence, investment in India, says Kevin Flynn

Four years after he got here, Kevin Flynn, managing director of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India, says Jeep is the brand that establishes the company’s operations in India.

In an interview with Pavan Lall, he shares the firm’s strategy, launch plans, and challenges in India. Edited excerpts: How would you describe the India strategy you’ve been implementing over the past few years? We started by bringing in the brand icons such as Jeep Grand Cherokee and the Wrangler, followed by establishing India as a right-hand export drive hub for SUVs such as our Jeep ...