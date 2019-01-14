Jet Airways' 18 aircraft held back in Singapore over unpaid dues

As many as 18 CFM56 engines belonging to Jet Airways have been held back by a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) unit in Singapore over unpaid dues. The engines power Boeing 737 aircraft and are stuck at ST Engineering’s MRO for months. The latter is demanding $125-150 million (Rs 880-1,060 crore) in dues be cleared before these are released, industry sources said.

With mounting losses, Jet has defaulted on lease and vendor payments. Its lessors are contemplating repossessing the planes they had lent. The MRO development highlights the airline’s serious cash ...